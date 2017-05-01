Hockey: Treble’s on for Edinburgh Uni after Scottish Cup win

Coach Sam Judge continues to pile up the honours as Edinburgh University retained the women’s Scottish Cup.

Now the students go for a domestic treble in the play-offs, having recently won the Division One title for the third time in four seasons.

Their Scottish Cup success came thanks to a 2-1 over Milne Craig Clydesdale Western after going a goal down.

Lucy Lanigan took advantage of a high ball into the penalty area to break the deadlock, but Edinburgh levelled before the break when Louise Campbell seized possession near the touchline and played Zara Malseed in to score. The same duo combined at a penalty corner to net Uni’s winner in the second half.

In the men’s game, Grange’s once-promising season suffered another hammer blow when they lost in the final of the Scottish Cup to Bromac Kelburne.

The Paisley-based team snatch the Division One title from the Edinburgh club seven days earlier and on Saturday Kelburne took the silverware for a second time with a 5-2 win at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre. Luke Cranney and Ali Irvine scored for the Raeburn Place outfit.

Coach David Knipe has one last chance of glory this season when club contest the end-of-season play-offs.