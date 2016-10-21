Hockey: Watsonians look to maintain top spot

Watsonians host Edinburgh University tomorrow, sitting top of hockey’s Division One on goal difference from champions Bromac Kelburne.

Their opponents, currently in fifth spot, could join them on nine points were they to record a win at Peffermill. Unbeaten Grange, who are third, travel to eighth-placed Uddingston Riva.

In women’s Division One, second-bottom Erskine Stewart’s Melville host champions Edinburgh University, who are five points adrift of leaders Western and Grove Menzieshill.

CALA Edinburgh, the only club not to have registered a point so far, visit mid-table Bromac Kelburne while Watsonians, who are fifth, are at Western.