Hockey: Watsonians still top despite losing thriller at Hillhead

Watsonians still hold pole position in hockey’s Division One on goal difference despite going down 7-6 at Hillhead, the Glasgow side completing a double over the Edinburgh combine after a first-round Scottish Cup victory only six days previously.

Grange are third following their 7-2 home success over PSL Team Sport Clydesdale.

Champions Bromac Kelburne edged title pretenders Grove Menzieshill 3-2 to move menacingly into second place. Edinburgh University’s grip on the Division One ladies title slipped further on Saturday after a 1-0 defeat at pace-setting Milne Craig Clydesdale Western.

The students drop to fourth place in the ten-strong table with seven points from four games, five adrift of Western and second-placed Grove Menzieshill. Pointless CALA Edinburgh are bottom after a 4-1 home defeat to Watsonians, who move up to fifth. Second-bottom Erskine Stewart’s Melville earned a point in a 2-2 draw at MJV Dundee Wanderers, who are eighth.