Hockey: Watsonians told to forget cup shocker

Pace-setting Watsonians have been told to forget last Sunday’s Scottish Cup defeat to Hillhead when they travel to face the Glasgow outfit tomorrow on Division One hockey business.

Coach Graham Stuart has worked the squad hard in the wake of the confidence-sapping 5-1 home reverse and is determined to claim a fourth straight league win.

Stuart said: “Sunday was a lesson for us and we have to get back to playing the way we were which earned us nine points and took us to top position in the table.”

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Grange entertain PSL Team Sport Clydesdale.

Edinburgh University women face a tough clash at current leaders Milne Craig Clydesdale Western. The students have seven points, two less than the Glasgow side. CALA Edinburgh, who prop up the table, entertain Watsonian Ladies while second-bottom Erskine Stewart’s Melville visit MJV Dundee Wanderers.