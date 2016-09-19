Hockey wrap: Opening-day wins for Watsonians and Grange

Watsonians kick-started their bid to remain in Division One with a narrow road win at Uddingston.

The newly-promoted side, who have been a yo-yo team in recent seasons, edged last season’s league strugglers 3-2.

Meanwhile, Grange’s new signing Luke Cranney claimed a treble in the 7-2 home win over AAM Gordonians.

The club’s new Australian import, Dominic Wild, netted a double from penalty corners and the other goals came from Cammie Fraser and Callum Milne.

Edinburgh University claimed a comfortable 5-1 win at PSL Clydesdale with goals from Ian Moodie, Nick Bryan and Jamie Wong in the first half and through Dan Coultas and Callum White after the interval.

The students women’s side started the defence of their title with a comfortable 4-0 win over Bromac Kelburne at Peffermill, with Amy Brodie scoring twice and there were singles from Becky Dru and player/coach Sam Judge.

Elsewhere, Grove beat Watsonians 4-3 and Milne Craig Western earned an 8-2 victory over Erskine Stewart`s Melville, while Hillhead beat CALA Edinburgh 4-1.