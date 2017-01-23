Inverleith beat hockey title rivals Grove to top group

TITLE holders Inverleith are top of Group 1B as the race for the Scottish indoor hockey title hots up.

They have with 15 points as arch-rivals, Dundee’s Grove Menzieshill, sit in second position on nine points with Clydesdale third on six and Western pointless. Inverleith beat Grove Menzieshill, last season’s runners-up, 5-3 in the latest action at Perth with a treble from former Olympian Stephen Dick and then swept Glasgow-based Western aside 10-4 with Patrick Christie netting four and Stuart Hatton a treble.

In Group 1B, razor-sharp Jonathan Christie continued to rack up goals as Kelburne marched on.

The former Scottish internationalist scored four in the Paisley side’s 10-3 victory over Edinburgh side Grange, and eight, with three coming in three, first-half minutes, in the 13-4 demolition of Uddingston Riva.

Kelburne hold pole position in Group 1A with 13 points with Grange on nine, Hillhead next on six and Uddingston pointless.

Division One (men): Group 1A: Kelburne 10, Grange 3; Hillhead 3, Uddingston 2; Grange 6, Hillhead 4; Uddingston 4, Kelburne 13. Group 1B: Inverleith 5, Grove Menzieshill 3; Clydesdale 3, Western 1; Grove Menzieshill 7, Clydesdale 3; Western 4, Inverleith 10.