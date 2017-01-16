Inverleith hockey still have things to learn

Stuart Neave believes his Inverleith hockey squad can continue to learn as the indoor men’s competition hots up.

Inverleith, who remain second in the table of eight. thrashed bottom club Uddingston 9-1 after being 5-1 ahead at the break with Patrick Christie claiming a treble. Stephen Dick and Derek Salmond each scored twice with goals from Adam Mackenzie and Sean Stewart.

Inverleith then beat Western 7-3 after being only 3-2 ahead at the break. Mackenzie was on the mark with three penalty corner strikes while Dick also netted two from penalty corners. Christie and Salmond also scored.

Coach Neave said: “We played well against Uddingston and were always in control. The goal we conceded was from a penalty corner but against Western we too often allowed them to play to their strengths.

“We were never behind and I’m very pleased to score five out of six penalty corners.”

He added: “Both games presented different challenges and allowed us to keep learning and improving as we move towards the group/knockout phase.”

Grange lost 6-3 to leaders Bromac Kelburne but bounced back to thrash PSL Team Sport Clydesdale 9-2 with Scottish internationalist Luke Cranney netting four goals. The Edinburgh side remain in fourth place.