James Heatly sets new PB as he finishes ninth in Budapest

Capital diver James Heatly finished ninth in the 1m springboard final at the World Championships in Budapest with a personal best score yesterday.

The 20-year-old from the Edinburgh Diving Club headed into his first World Championships in Hungary off the back of winning a bronze at the European Championships in the 3m synchro event and he clearly took confidence from that performance representing Great Britain into Friday morning’s qualifying round which included 51 divers.

Heatly went into the last round of six dives just out of the top 12 who would make the final, but a score of 69.70 from that dive saw him finish ninth.

Yesterday Heatly broke his PB, scoring 374.50 in the final. His best score for a single dive was 70.40 in his second dive while he hit 66.30 with his final dive.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh diver Grace Reid’s first event is today when the 3m synchro takes place.