Judy Murray slams Wimbledon fan who stole towel from boy

Judy Murray has joined the outpouring of anger at a Wimbledon fan who stole a player’s towel from a young boy after it had been thrown into the crowd.

World No. 18 Jack Sock had just beaten Christian Garin on Court 8, and threw his towel into the crowd where a young fan caught it.

But an older man sitting in front of the boy grabbed the towel and grabbed it from the youngster’s hands.

ESPN’s cameras caught the tussle, and the clip has since been seen by thousands.

Sock saw the video after the match and urged his followers to get in touch if they had any information.

The Nebraska-born 24-year-old tweeted: “If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands... tweet his name at me and I’ll be sure to get him one.”

Unimpressed: Judy Murray said the man 'should be ashamed'. Picture: Getty Images

And Judy Murray, who watched son Andy defeat Russian Alexander Bublik in straight sets on Monday tweeted a link to the video adding: “If ur the bloke in the blue polo shirt and hat, you should be ashamed......”

In a lovely gesture, the US Open and Australian Open Twitter accounts agreed to send the boy a ‘Slam sweep’ of official towels, with the Roland Garros French Open account also asked to chip in.