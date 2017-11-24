Julie Macpherson eyeing last eight at Scottish Open Grand Prix

Edinburgh’s Julie Macpherson is targeting a career-best Grand Prix finish after a first-round victory at the Scottish Open Grand Prix.

Alongside doubles partner Eleanor O’Donnell, the 20-year-old snuck through a challenging three-game clash with Sweden’s Amanda Hogstrom and Clara Nistad.

The Scots fell behind for most of the first game and lost the second, but stormed ahead in the third to win 21-18, 16-21, 21-13.

With third seeds Chloe Birch and Jess Pugh to come in the next round, Macpherson knows a quarter-final spot is a big ask.

“We’ve played the English seeds before, they’ve been performing well recently so it will be a tough match but hopefully we can play as well as we did today,” she said.

“I’ve reached the second round for the last two years, but I’ve never reached the quarter-finals so it would feel like a huge progression, especially in a Grand Prix.

“It feels really good though, we got to the second round last year but we didn’t know what to expect in this match so we’re really happy to get through.”

Earlier in the day, Macpherson partnered fellow Edinburgh shuttler Martin Campbell in the mixed doubles.

The duo were defeated 21-6, 21-18 by compatriots Adam Hall and Ciara Torrance and Macpherson admitted she did not enjoy being on the opposite side of the net to her Scottish team-mates.

“We played them in training last week so we knew it was going to be a hard one either way because they’re a good pair together,” she explained.

“It’s hard playing against your friends but there wasn’t much we could do about it so we just had to get through it.

“Even warming up we were having a chat and giggling with them but when you get on court you have to be serious. There was no messing in that game, we weren’t friends on court.”

• The Scottish Open Grand Prix is being hosted at the Emirates Arena by BADMINTONscotland with support from Glasgow Life, Glasgow City Council and EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate. Tickets are on sale at www.badmintonscotland.org.uk or at the Emirates Arena box office.