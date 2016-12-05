Kempsell closer to top 100 after second straight PSA title

Edinburgh squash player Doug Kempsell doesn’t want 2016 to end after landing his second PSA title in a row at the Christmas Challenge in Berlin.

The 23-year-old also won his previous tournament in Niort, France to climb 38 places in last Thursday’s updated world rankings, and Kempsell’s latest success – his fifth career title – should move him closer to the world’s top 100.

Such were his feelings of euphoria that he didn’t mind too much that his luggage went missing yesterday at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris during a chaotic journey home.

Seventh-seeded Kempsell defeated giant-killer Mohammad Alsarraj 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9 in the final after the Scot had opened up the draw by upsetting Manchester top seed Adam Murrills 12-10 in the deciding game of their quarter-final.

He then showed remarkable powers of recovery to overcome Swiss player Dimitri Steinmann in their semi-final just hours before facing Alsarraj for the title. The Jordanian qualifier had stunned second seed Edmon Lopez and third-ranked Rui Soares en route to the final.

“What a really nice way to end the year!” smiled Kempsell. “I’m still going in the right direction.”