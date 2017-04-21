Korf mixture does the trick for champions Edinburgh Mavericks

Edinburgh Mavericks have been crowned Scottish Korfball League champions for the 2016/2017 season, completing the domestic double after picking up the SKA Cup earlier this year.

Finishing the season undefeated, Mavericks have now qualified for European competition in the autumn.

Korfball, a mixed-gender sport, is a fast-paced game similar to netball and basketball.

Mavericks, who train at the Oriam performance sports centre at Riccarton, are keen to get new people involved in the sport.

To find out more, visit www.edmavericks.co.uk