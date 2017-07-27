Mark Szaranek misses final but Scott will go for a medal

IT might have been his first World Swimming Championships but Mark Szaranek arrived in Budapest on a mission so there was frustration as he missed out on the final of the 200m individual medley.

The 21-year-old Fifer was seeded 11th coming into the event at the Duna Arena, and after progressing through to the semi-finals, that was the position he ended up.

His time of 1:58.80 was four tenths off the one he had set at the British Championships in April, but although it would have needed a personal best to make the final, he was still frustrated at falling short.

“I’m disappointed not to make the final,” said Szaranek, who will go again in the 400m medley on Sunday.

“It was good and faster than in the morning but unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough.

“You can’t come into a meet with any doubts about your ability and I thought I was good enough to make the final. But I guess this time around it didn’t happen.

“I can’t tell exactly what it was, I need to sit down with my coach and see the race and see what went wrong so I know what to improve on for the future.

“It was fun out there but I’m just disappointed that I didn’t have enough for the final.”

While there was disappointment for Szaranek, countryman Duncan Scott revealed that he is ready for a dogfight in the final of the 100m freestyle.

The 20-year-old missed out on a medal in the 200m free despite qualifying fastest for the final but is ready to make up for that in today’s final.

“I’m into the final which is what I wanted to do and then bring on the dogfight,” said Scott, who finished fifth in the Olympic final of this event last year.

“There’s some big boys in the middle which is good. I want to race them and compare them. I want to race against the best in the world.”

Kathleen Dawson missed out on the semi-finals of the 50m backstroke, touching home in 28.42 to finish joint 19th overall.

