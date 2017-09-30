Medal agony for Eilidh Gibson in World Canoe Slalom

Edinburgh student Eilidh Gibson narrowly failed to add an individual medal to her team gold from Tuesday when she finished in the worst place of all – fourth – in yesterday’s C1 final at the World Slalom Championships in Pau, France.

The Scot produced a smooth semi-final run, going fifth-quickest, and she went for broke in the final, staying on the pace all the way down the course before clipping gate 17 out of 23. A two-second penalty was added to her time of 114.62secs and put her in bronze medal position with four paddlers left.

Australian Rosalyn Lawrence and Briton Kim Woods both failed to beat Gibson’s time, but Czech Tereza Fiserova finally went faster to shatter her medal dreams.

“It’s frustrating, but after the winter I had and the injuries I had, I’d have bitten your hand off for fourth place,” said Gibson.

“I had a really good run, apart from a small mistake on the bottom bit. I was still in third with four people to go, but I didn’t think my time would be quick enough, to be honest. I definitely expected Jess Fox to go faster but she ended up sixth.”

Gibson’s Great Britain team-mate Mallory Franklin completed a golden double after scraping into the final as the slowest qualifier.

Roslin’s Bradley Forbes- Cryans missed out on a spot in the K1 kayak final when he finished 28th in yesterday morning’s semi-finals.