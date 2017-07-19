Morrisons at Wimbledon rebrands to honour Jamie Murray

Have your say

Morrisons at Wimbledon has rebranded as ‘Murriwins’ to celebrate Jamie Murray’s doubles victory at SW19.

Murray and doubles partner Martina Hingis triumphed in the Mixed Doubles final against Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen.

Judy Murray posted a photo of the rebranded store on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

It’s not the first time Morrisons has altered its signage to back a Murray.

Ahead of the 2013 Wimbledon tournament the same store, next to Wimbledon tube station, rebranded as ‘Murrisons’, with a giant tennis ball for the ‘O’ to support Andy Murray.

Clearly it worked, as Murray defeated Djokovic in the final.