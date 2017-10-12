Mouat and Aitken out to retain Scottish curling title

Murrayfield curler Bruce Mouat claims he and Gina Aitken have “unfinished business” as they prepare to open the defence of their Scottish Mixed Doubles title at Curl Aberdeen this evening.

The Capital duo are targeting their fifth national title in six years as they bid to book a place at next April’s World Championships in Sweden, and they feel they have something to prove after narrowly failing to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“We were really disappointed to come so close to Olympic qualification and just fall short,” admitted Aitken. “We took some time off to regroup, and now we’re back training together with a slightly less intense focus. We still enjoy playing mixed doubles and we’re excited to get back to it. This week’s field seems stronger than ever, so we’ll really have to be on top of our game if we want to retain our title.”

Mouat added: “I’ve been focused on my new men’s team (winning two tournaments in Canada last month), but I’m excited to play mixed doubles again with Gina. I feel we have unfinished business at the World Championships, so it would be amazing to defend our title and get the chance to represent Scotland again.”

Aitken and Mouat begin their Section Two campaign against Hailey and John Duff at 5.30 this evening.