Mouat not downhearted as his hat-trick bid ends in Switzerland

Bruce Mouat’s winning start to the curling season finally came to an end yesterday as the Murrayfield player was narrowly beaten in the Swiss Cup quarter-finals in Basel

The Napier student had won his opening two tournaments in Canada last month, winning 14 straight matches and breaking into the world’s top 20.

The 2016 World Junior Champion made it 15 wins in Basel but then lost to home favourite Peter de Cruz on Friday, but two more victories set up a Saturday rematch with De Cruz. Mouat lost again yet still reached yesterday’s quarter-finals by defeating Swiss skip Yves Hess 6-5 and fellow Scot, Kyle Smith 5-2.

Two-time Basel champion Thomas Ulsrud from Oslo finally ended Mouat’s hopes of a title hat-trick after edging a tight contest 5-4.

Mouat said: “It’s good to play against world-class teams like Ulsrud and put yourself out there. We didn’t want a defeat, but you can’t go unbeaten forever. We knew our winning streak wasn’t going to last.

“All our personalities are similar and we’re very open and honest with each other, so we’ve been able to gel our new line-up very quickly.”