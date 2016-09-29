Musselburgh kid Fraser McLeod wins DMT Scottish title

Teenager Fraser McLeod continues to raise his profile as one of Britain’s emerging talents after becoming Scottish senior Double Mini Trampoline (DMT) champion in Perth.

The Musselburgh Grammar pupil, 13, who retained his British title at Liverpool’s Echo Arena in July, has also been nominated for Scottish Gymnastics junior gymnast of the year award with the ceremony due to take place at the Capital’s Royal Botanic Gardens in November.

Fraser, who trains with East Lothian-based Two Foot Higher Club, is currently preparing for next month’s European Championships in Slovenia where he will compete for Team GB.