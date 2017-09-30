Musselburgh races: See The Sun can go one better

See The Sun was caught in the dying strides when beaten in a photo-finish at Redcar in midweek and looks all set to go one better at Musselburgh tomorrow.

The gelding has not won for almost 18 months, but has slid down the ratings and is clearly very well handicapped at present, with trainer Tim Easterby set to take advantage of a system which means his charge will run off a 4lbs lower mark in the Brian Findlay Memorial Restricted Handicap (3.35)

The six-year-old raced off a mark 22lbs below his last winning rating when second at Redcar, but by a quirk in the system he will actually be a further 4lbs lower tomorrow.

That’s because the handicapper allotted his current mark last Tuesday but it does not come into effect until today, while See The Sun’s return to form came a day after the new ratings were published, so obviously that form was not available to the handicapper.

Win or lose tomorrow, he is likely to go up the weight scale, so Easterby clearly sees this as an opportunity not to be missed. Furthermore the race tomorrow is restricted to horses which have not won this year and I hear that a wind operation in mid-summer has certainly helped See The Sun who ran better than the placings suggest when 12th in a big field at York in late July.

Soft ground was probably responsible for two subsequent disappointing efforts and he won’t want underfoot conditions to deteriorate tomorrow either, but he has performed well in the past on good to soft going and if it stays that way, he looks an outstanding bet.

House Edge made a promising debut when fifth over a mile at Sandown recently and can make the long trek from Newmarket pay off in the opening Save the Children EBF Novice Stakes (2.00).

The youngster was green on his racecourse bow and in the rear until making substantial late headway. An 85,000 gns purchase, he is a half-brother to a horse who won over middle distances, so staying will be his game in time and the extra furlong here should be just up his street.

Set in Stone has gone from strength to strength since opening her winning account at Hamilton in June and has now won four of her last five races.

The Irish-trained filly won again on the Glasgow track before scoring at Newbury and then scored in great style on this track a fortnight ago.

She has gone up another 6lbs in the ratings but has improved by almost a stone and a half in recent months and may still be on the upgrade. She relishes easy underfoot conditions and can extend the successful sequence in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Scottish Premier Fillies Handicap (4.10).

Traditional Dancer has three wins over hurdles this credit and can open his account on the level in the Robert Purvis Plant Hire Handicap (4.45).

The five-year-old was runner-up here over a mile-and-a-half in July before disappointing when favourite back here nine days later, but ran well when second at Newcastle latest and gets a tentative vote.

Selections: 2.00 House Edge; 3.35 See The Sun; 4.10 Set in Stone 4.45 Traditional Dancer.