Musselburgh races: Wor Lass can end punters’ flat season in style

Musselburgh bring down the curtain on their summer season of flat racing this afternoon when the final event may well provide the best bet of the day.

Wor Lass totted up a sequence of six successive victories a couple of seasons ago when Anna Hesketh was on board for five of those successes, while she also did the steering when the mare scored at Newcastle just over a year ago.

The combination were second at Carlisle three weeks later and are re-united for the first time since then in the Racing UK HD Amateur Riders Handicap (5.25), which closes the seven-race card and I reckon they can and the spoils.

Wor Lass went up a stone and a half in the ratings when running up that remarkable sequence in 2015, with one of those victories coming over this course and distance. Iain Jardine did the training then, but the mare joined Susan Corbett last year for whom she won at Newcastle under Hesketh and then at over 1¾m here when partnered by Gary Whillans.

There was another change of stables in 2017 – this time to Donald Whillans – but Wor Lass has yet to taste success in eleven starts for the Borders handler.

However, she has been placed on several occasions and showed when second at Ayr recently that even at nine-year-old she can still gallop. Furthermore, she is now 3lbs below her last winning mark and her rider will be one of the most experienced in the line-up

Miss Hesketh rode as a professional for several years, partnering 26 winners as an apprentice before returning to the amateur ranks this year. She clearly gets on well with Wor Lass – who can be a quirky individual – and they can come home ahead this time.

Sexy Legs cost 300,000gns as a youngster and carried the famous colours of Coolmore trio Tabor, Magnier and Smith when running in Ireland where she was second twice in six starts for David Wachman before changing hands and moving to Yorkshire, where she was unplaced in two starts earlier this year for Lucinda Egerton.

After a ten-week break and another change of yards, the mare opened her account in good style on the tapeta surface at Newcastle last month. She battled on well to prevail in a photo-finish on her first start for Rebecca Menzies and can follow up in the Finest Collection of Racing on Racing UK Handicap (4.55)

Alpha Delphina is a decent sprinter who bounces back to form when winning a conditions sprint over 5f at Beverley last month and he can follow up in the EBF Flying Scotsman Conditions Stakes (3.20) over the minimum trip.

He had been playing his trade at a top level since winning a Listed Sprint on the Yorkshire track last year and had a couple of lengths to spare over Ornate for his recent win. The latter is now 6lbs better off, so there may not be much between them, but Alpha Delphini gets my vote.

Economic Crisis gave Alan Berry a first winner since he return to the training ranks recently when scoring in a tight finish here a fortnight again and ran really well off a 6lbs higher mark when favourite and second here last week.

All ten of the eight-year-old’s career wins have come in Scotland – seven at Hamilton and three on this track and she can score again in the Never Miss a Race on Racing UK Handicap (3.50).

Selections: 3.20 Alpha Delphini; 3.50 Economic Crisis; 4.55 Sexy Legs; 5.25 Wor Lass.