Musselburgh racing tips: Don’t be blinkered

Patience can pay off for punters at Musselburgh tomorrow when See Vermont looks an outstanding bet in the final event.

The gelding sports blinkers for the first time in the Finest Collection of Racing on Racing UK Handicap (5.15) and already has winning form over this course and distance.

In fact, he has finished out of the prize money only once in seven starts on the seaside track and won here almost a year ago off a mark of 58.

That was the last of his five career wins and he now races off a 3lbs lower mark despite having been placed five times this year. He was third here recently when a tardy start did not help and had earlier occupied the same position in a big field at Beverley. Trainer Rebecca Bastiman has her horses in good form and has already saddled several winners here this summer. Her decision to swap the cheek pieces See Vermont has worn regularly for the past two or more seasons for blinkers may well galvanise her sprinter to regain his best form.

Mark Johnston has a fine record here – especially with his juveniles – and can take the Irish Stallions EBF Novice Median Auction Stakes (2.45) with Footsteps Forever.

The youngster was slowly into stride and green on her debut at Chester last month and was given an easy introduction, but that paid off when she reappeared to win in convincing style at Pontefract.

She made all the running over that stiff six furlongs and the longer trip tomorrow should be in her favour, especially as she hails from the family of Yavannah’s Pace, who did so well in top middle distance company for this stable a few years back.

Silvanus bounced back to his best form when winning here 11 days ago and the veteran sprinter can follow up in the Arthur Mackay Servest Handicap (3.15).

The 12-year-old produced a strong, late burst to win in a photo finish recently and the handicapper has put him up 3lbs in the ratings, but he beat an in-form rival that day and had been runner-up three times in the spring, including on this track.

Stoneham scored twice on this track at about this time last year and can regain winning ways in the Never Miss a Race on Racing UK Handicap (4.45).

Trained in the Borders by Ian Jardine, the gelding also ran well on occasions over hurdles here last winter.

He is still several pounds higher in the ratings that for those wins last year, but has been running well. He was third at Ayr before finishing fourth in a competitive affair at the big summer meeting here last month and again ran well when third over this course and distance a fortnight ago.

Selections: 2.45 Footsteps Forever; 3.15 Silvanus; 4.45 Stoneham; 5.15 See Vermont.