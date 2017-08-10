Musselburgh racing tips: In Focus looking sharp

In Focus has showed signs of recapturing his best form recently and looks a solid wager at Musselburgh tomorrow.

The gelding was successful at Carlisle last September and turned in his best effort since then when finishing second on the East Lothian track last week.

Wearing a hood for the first time, the six-year-old made much of the running in an amateur riders event over one mile, five furlongs before going down by less than a length on his first attempt at longer distances.

He faces an even longer trip in the Fisher Group Handicap (5.00), but races as though the additional yardage is within his compass and he gets weight from all his rivals.

It’s worth noting too that he seems best at this time of year with four of his five career wins coming in the second half of the summer – including one over a mile of this track.

That recent Carlisle run was his first for eight weeks and his first for Cumbria trainer Dianne Sayer, who clearly thinks he has the required stamina.

Rumshak comes from a stable doing well with their juveniles and the youngster can take the British Stallions Studs EBF Stakes (2.30).

He was fourth on his debut at York in June before winning at Carlisle the following month where he made all the running and came home by an easy five lengths.

He was sent off favourite at Thirsk three weeks later and again dictated matters, looking all over the winner entering the final furlong, only to be caught in the shadow of the post. Compensation awaits tomorrow.

Few horses have done as well this term as Sebastian’s Wish, who has won four of his five starts with three of those victories coming on the East Lothian circuit.

He only joined Scots trainer Keith Dalgleish in January, but won that month at Wolverhampton and followed up by scoring twice here in May.

The gelding was far from disgraced when third on his first attempt at two miles on this track in June, but showed that he has the stamina for that trip by scoring comfortably here a fortnight ago.

He has climbed the ratings by 35lbs and steps up into Class Two company in the £20,000 Archerfield Cup (4.00) but gets weight from all his rivals and is in such good heart he is worth support again.

Yorkshire trainer Tim Easterby has his team in great heart and can take the Scottish Premier Fillies Series Handicap (3.30) with Alpine Dream.

The four-year-old has not been disgraced in three starts since winning at Chester in June and ran particularly well when second at York on her penultimate start.

Selections: 2.30 Rumshak; 3.30 Alpine Dream; 4.00 Sebastian’s Wish; 5.00 In Focus.