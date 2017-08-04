Musselburgh Racing tips: Mont Royal is one to back

Mont Royal produced a strong late burst to open his winning account at Beverley recently and can follow up at Musselburgh tonight.

Trainer Ollie Pears has passed up a couple of tempting engagements with his grey because of easy ground after the recent rain, but the three-year-old can find the fast underfoot conditions he needs on the East Lothian links.

The handicapper has put him up just 2lb for that success after he came from last to first inside the final furlong to win by a head over an extended mile and he will not be fazed by the extra yardage in the Boogie in the Morning Handicap (8.20).

He cost 40,000 euros last spring and was a highly promising second on his racecourse debut at Pontefract before finishing third at Carlisle but was below par when well backed and unplaced on his final juvenile start.

That was on easy ground and he showed bags of promise back at Pontefract to finish fourth on his reappearance in May when he might have been closer but for a lack of racing room approaching the final furlong.

However, he again disappointed in the mud when unplaced afterwards at Doncaster before he overcame a slow start at Thirsk to finish fourth, beaten only a length.

That was over 7f and the gelding found the step up in trip much to his liking at Beverley. Provided the rain stays away, he looks banker bet material.

Myboyhenry showed definite promise despite inexperience when fifth on his debut at Ayr late in May and opened his winning account in decent style on this track last month.

The colt tracked the leaders before again running green when the pace increased in the home straight, but he came through strongly to lead inside the final furlong and win going away.

That was over 7f and he beat a previous winner from the powerful Mark Johnston yard in good style, so I expect him to follow up in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes (6.10) over the same trip.

His trainer Karl Burke has his team in great shape with ten winners and a 26 per cent strike rate in the past fortnight.

Curzon Line won twice last year and showed signs of recapturing that sort of form when runner-up in a lady riders’ event at Carlisle recently.

He was always to the fore before leading entering the final furlong, only to weaken on the stiff climb to the line and he was caught in the final 50 yards.

The eight-year-old was sent off favourite that day and can recoup losses in the Wise Betting at RacingUK.com Handicap (6.45) in which he gets weight from most of his main rivals.

Culloden is chasing a hat-trick in the concluding Bert at RacingUK.com Handicap (8.50) following victories here and at Thirsk last month.

The gelding has gone up only a total of 4lb for those victories which looks lenient indeed, and it is worth noting that he has been successful on both visits to the seaside venue – and both those victories came at around this time of year.

Selections 6.10 Myboyhenry; 6.45 Curzon Line; 8.20 Mont Royal; 8.50 Culloden