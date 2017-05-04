Musselburgh racing tips: Vote for Election Day

Jockey Joe Fanning has been chasing up and down the length and breadth of the country after winners recently and he should be on the mark at Musselburgh on Friday.

Joe drove six hours from his base in North Yorkshire to land a double at Brighton in midweek, including one for his boss, Mark Johnston.

They team up in several races tomorrow when their best chance of success seems to lie with Election Day who can concede weight to all his rivals in the Cruden Group Handicap (4.00). The three-year-old cost 310,000 guineas and was placed in two of his first four races as a juvenile before opening his account over a mile at Hamilton in September.

He followed up at Newcastle three weeks later before a winter break and returned to action with a fine effort when second at Beverley last month where he led until inside the final furlong.

He was beaten six lengths by Stradivarius, but the winner there is highly rated and from a top stable in great form, so there was no shame in that effort. The handicapper has eased him only 1lb, but this opposition looks a lot easier.

Atteq cost 310,000 guineas and was beginning to look expensive after failing to score in seven starts, but he was placed on four occasions and the fitting of a tongue strap obviously helped greatly when he opened his winning account in great style at Beverley recently.

He tracked the leaders going well and as soon as he asked for an effort entering the final furlong, he quickened clear to score by seven lengths. A 6lb penalty may not be enough to prevent a follow up in the Jackson Boyd Lawyers Handicap (3.00) with the tongue strap re-applied.

Vallarta has turned in a couple of decent efforts on the all-weather this spring, finishing third over six furlongs at Southwell and Chelmsford and can score on a return to turf in the BAM Construction Handicap (4.30).

Ruth Carr’s gelding did not have a lot of room in the closing stages at Chelmsford in his latest outing and runs off a mark of 72 here – the same rating as when scoring over seven furlongs at Ayr last summer.

He finished well to prevail in a three-horse finish that day and the return to that longer trip tomorrow should be in his favour.

Flawlessly showed tremendous speed to lead and go clear at Catterick last week before tiring in the last 100 yards and being caught near the line.

An 80,000 guineas yearling, she was second on her debut at Catterick almost exactly a year ago and was then a creditable fourth at Ripon before missing the rest of the campaign.

A run on the tapeta at Newcastle last month helped to blow away the cobwebs and she certainly has a fair turn of speed. If jockey P J McDonald can just hold on to her in the early stages this time, I reckon she ran leave her rivals standing in the opening Core (Oil & Gas) Handicap (2.00).

Selections: 2.00 Flawlessly; 3.00 Atteq; 4.00 Election Day; 4.30 Vallarta.