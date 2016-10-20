National water polo league ventures north for first time

The women’s British Water Polo League comes north of the border for the first time this weekend when Division One fixtures are played at the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

The men’s Division One fixtures will also be played in the Capital on Saturday and Sunday.

Caledonia, the team made up of the best players in Scotland, will be turning out in both.

Neal Rayner, the coach of the women’s Caledonia team, believes it is a great opportunity for the players to showcase the sport in Edinburgh.

“Normally when we go down south to events it is just the squad and we focus on what we need to do,” the American said.

“This weekend the girls will have family, friends and young water polo players watching them and that is really exciting.

“We will face three tough matches, but the squad is feeling good as a whole and looking forward to the challenge.”

On Saturday they face the Liverpool Lizards at 3.30pm and follow that up on Sunday against Manchester (10.15am) and Leeds Sharks (2pm).

The Caledonia men are led by player/coach Dave Baxter and play two matches on Saturday against Manchester (1pm) and Lancaster (6pm). They round off the weekend against Sheffield at 12.45pm on Sunday.