Nicky Henderson chases a four-timer at Musselburgh

It should be the Nicky Henderson show at Musselburgh tomorrow as the Lambourn trainer stages another strong raid on the East Lothian prizes.

Burbank has won two of his three races so far and should get punters off to a flier by winning the opening Totepool Novices Hurdle (1.40) to initiate a four-timer for Henderson .

The five-year-old cost ¤140,000 and made a successful debut in a bumper at Newbury in November before finishing second on his hurdling bow at Huntingdon, where he looked a shade unlucky.

He was disputing the lead when making a mistake at the penultimate flight and still held every chance when bumped by the winner at the last before going down by just over a length.

But he went one better in style when returning to that track and romping home by a wide margin when sent off odds-on favourite. He is clearly above average.

Lough Derg Spirit was another big money purchase for the Seven Barrows yard, going under the hammer at the Cheltenham sales after winning a point-to-point in Ireland and fetching £190,000.

A half-brother to three jumps winners in Ireland, he was sent off favourite on his British debut in a novice hurdle at Kempton in November, making most of the running to win in style.

Henderson clearly likes the five-year-old, stepping him up markedly in class to contest a Grade Two affair at Ascot before Christmas and the gelding was far from disgraced in finishing fourth. Still in the fighting line turning for home, he was outpaced only on the run to the final flight and ran with credit to be beaten by just eight lengths.

Compensation awaits in the Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Hurdle Trial (2.40).

His main rival looks to be High Secret, who represents champion trainer Paul Nicholls. The six-year-old won four times on the level for Sir Mark Prescott and made a successful debut over timber at Taunton, but reports suggest that his hurdling technique still needs honing and Lough Derg Spirit gets the vote.

Cup Final has to give weight away all round in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (4.10) but can still repeat his success of 12 months ago in this 31/4m contest.

He was subsequently pulled up in the final of this series at the Cheltenham Festival when sent off at 9-1, but he made amends six weeks later when winning a competitive affair at the Punchestown Festival.

He is a stone higher in the ratings tomorrow than when scoring here last year and has not run since April, but he seems best when fresh and was actually returning from more than a year on the sidelines when winning this race 12 months ago.

Captain Woodie is closely related to three winners, cost ¤125,000 and made a first repayment on that investment with a successful racecourse debut in a bumper at Taunton in December.

He was conceding a lot of weight to the runner-up there and can defy a penalty in the Totepool National Hunt Flat Race (4.40) to complete a very good day for his trainer.

Selections: 1.40 Burbank; 2.40 Lough Derg Spirit; 4.10 Cup Final; 4.40 Captain Woodie.