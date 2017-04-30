Olympic agony for curlers Bruce Mouat and Gina Aitken

Murrayfield curlers Gina Aitken and Bruce Mouat are resigned to watching next year’s Olympic mixed doubles tournament on television after failing to secure the necessary qualifying points at the World Championships in Lethbridge, Canada.

The Edinburgh duo won all seven Group B matches before the luck of the draw pitted them against hosts Canada in the last 16. Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers had only just scraped through to the knockout stages but suddenly hit form to stun Aitken and Mouat 8-3.

Even though the title and medals were now gone, they could still salvage an Olympic spot by finishing ninth overall. Sweden were swept aside 9-2, but a 6-5 extra-end defeat to their old rivals Russia left them down in 11th place.

“We finished fourth last year and lost only two games out of 11 this week, but we’ll be watching the first-ever Olympic mixed doubles event at home,” sighed Aitken.