Paul Di Resta to make shock Formula One return

Scotland’s Paul Di Resta will make a shock return to Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix after Felipe Massa was ruled out through sickness.

Massa, 36, had been given the all-clear by the FIA to continue his participation here on Saturday morning after he was taken to hospital following complaints of dizziness.

But the Brazilian had to cut short his run in final practice and completed just 12 laps after falling unwell again.

Williams reserve driver Di Resta, who last raced in the sport back in 2013, has not tested this year’s car, and will be thrown into the deep end in qualifying on Saturday.

The 31-year-old from Bathgate, West Lothian, made his grand prix debut in 2011 for Force India and raced with them for three consecutive seasons, making 88 starts.

“After feeling unwell during practice in Budapest on Friday and Saturday, Felipe Massa will not drive for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend,” Williams said in a statement released ahead of qualifying.

“Felipe visited the medical centre and the MH EK Honvedkorhaz hospital for precautionary tests on Friday, after feeling unwell and dizzy during FP2. He was cleared to take part in Saturday’s practice session by the FIA medical delegate, but he felt unwell again during FP3 and has made the decision to withdraw from the weekend.

“Williams supports Felipe’s decision and the team will work with him to ensure he makes a full recovery, with a view to return to the race track for the Belgian Grand Prix.

“Following this decision, the team’s Reserve Driver Paul di Resta will drive alongside Lance Stroll for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.”