Peter Gilchrist beats David Causier to land billiard title

Peter Gilchrist defeated defending billiards champion David Causier to lift the Litetask Scottish Open at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange.

Both players comfortably came top of their groups on Saturday to reach Sunday’s knockout stage. Gilchrist then went on to enjoy victories over England’s Robert Marshall and Chris Taylor before defeating Robert Hall in the semi-final, which included the tournament’s highest break of 291. Causier was also in fine form as he comfortably defeated fellow Englishmen Peter Shelley, Nalin Patel and Hall to book his place in the final.

Gilchrist, from Singapore, winner of the event in 2015, made breaks of 112, 190 and 83 in a 566-482 victory over Causier at the Bert Demarco Matchroom.

Edinburgh’s Kenny Baird was the only Scot to make it through to the knockout stages before losing 453-228 to Steve Brookshaw.

Baird said “It was a fantastic tournament with some outstanding talent on show again this year. We look forward to bringing the tournament back to the Capital again next year.”

Meanwhile, defending champion Craig McGillivray became the first player to reac h the last 16 of the East of Scotland Snooker Championship after a 3-0 victory over John Holden.