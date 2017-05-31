Plans submitted for Edinburgh surf park

The future of the country’s first wave park has taken a step closer to reality as Wavegarden Scotland, the company behind the artificial surf arena, has submitted plans to the city council.

With over 260 people engaging in the public consultation, there was no objections. Andrew McNab, director of Colliers International, said: “The consultations received a very positive reception from those that attended and viewed the information online.”

If successful, Craigpark Quarry near Ratho will be redeveloped into a surf and leisure facility offering a variety of water sports.

The 23 hectare wave park has been designed by landscape architects HarrisonStevens, and will also include a large country park for walkers, runners and cyclists.

Andy Hadden, co-founder of Wavegarden Scotland said: “We’re cautiously optimistic that our years of research, consultation and planning will pay off.

“We believe our facility will enhance Ratho as an international destination for adventure sports, and we’re delighted that we have the chance to deliver the project in a brownfield site within an old quarry.”