Scottish duo Grassick and Forsyth in GB Olympic hockey set-up

Scottish hockey duo Chris Grassick and Alan Forsyth have been named in a 27-man squad for the new GB Olympic cycle.

The pair, who both play for English side Surbiton, will be involved with the country’s best players and will look to take their experience to Japan in three years time.

Capital ace Grassick, Scotland’s captain who formerly played for Inverleith, is currently battling back from injury.

Paisley-born Forsyth, a former Kelburne player, is aiming to build on his impressive domestic goalscoring record.

The squad has an average age of 25 and coach Bobby Crutchley said: “We’re very excited about this new group. There has been significant change, difficult decisions and we will miss all of the players who have either retired or aren’t selected for this cycle.

“We’ve got some key tournaments coming up this year, particularly the Hockey World League in London and the EuroHockey Championships in Holland and, while we’ll be taking something of a long lens for those events, we need to improve quickly and create a team that will stand us in good stead for the whole cycle.”