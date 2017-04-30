Scottish women win European squash team bronze as men finish fourth

Kevin Moran has been paying tribute to the Scottish women’s squash team – featuring Capital players Georgia Adderley and Elspeth Young – which finished third in Division Two at the European Team Championship in Helsinki.

Moran himself joined his Heriot-Watt training partners Alan Clyne, Greg Lobban and Doug Kempsell in a bronze medal play-off in Division One, where they lost a desperately close battle with old rivals Germany.

Kempsell and Moran comfortably overcame Rudi Rohrmuller and Valentin Rapp, but Clyne and Lobban lost to Simon Rosner and Raphael Kandra, leaving the final score tied at 2-2. Both teams also won seven games each, but Germany took bronze after totalling 133 points to 127.

“We only lost out by six points in the end,” sighed Kempsell. “If only we had won a few extra points here and there, but that’s hindsight for you. It was a great effort from everyone, especially Greg. He gave it everything he could despite his recovering hamstring. We’re disappointed to end like this, but it’s been a positive week overall.”

Moran added: “We’ve done incredibly yet again. With Greg just back from injury we weren’t at full strength, and to come through this week and be able to say that we’re still in the top four in Europe is an incredible achievement.”

An excellent week for the girls very nearly turned into a fairytale one as the Scots were just one point away from earning promotion to the top division after only coming up from the third tier last April.

Despite the 2-1 defeat to Germany, it was another impressive tournament for 16-year-old Adderley as she scored big wins against Ireland and Hungary, while Young also won against Ireland. Lisa Aitken was the shining star, though, winning all five matches, including Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Austria.

Moran has coached Adderley as part of the East of Scotland team, and he added: “They absolutely played their hearts out and they were really unlucky not to get promotion again this year. But to come away with a bronze medal in their first year in Division Two is a great achievement. I have no doubt both teams will push each other further next year and in years to come.”