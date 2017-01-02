Shotofwine can uncork another victory at Musselburgh

Shotofwine took a first step towards recouping some of his expensive price tag when scoring over hurdles recently and can follow up at Musselburgh tomorrow.

The gelding cost a cool 75,000 gns, comes from a solid jumping family and was runner-up in bumpers on his first three racecourse appearances last season, but he initially cut little ice when switched to obstacles, failing to complete the course in two of his first three hurdles races and was pulled up and dismounted on the run-in at Perth in April.

The eight-year-old reappeared after a five-month summer holiday at Hexham at the end of September, making much of the running until lack of fitness saw him fade on the stiff uphill climb to the home straight.

But it was a different story at Market Rasen a month ago when he was always prominent, led on the home turn and galloped on strongly to open his winning account.

He certainly seemed to appreciate the step up to 2…m there and should relish the even longer trip in the Racing UK Handicap Hurdle (2.30). He can defy a 7lb hike in the ratings.

Thankyou Very Much has won her last two races on this track and at Leicester and can complete the hat-trick in the Kilmany Cup Handicap Chase (3.00).

The seven-year-old won over hurdles on this track earlier in her career and was runner-up over fences here in November before going one better here twelve days later.

She defied a 7lb rise in the weights to follow up at Leicester and although she steps up in grade here, she is at the right end of the handicap.

Idder was a winner on the flat as a juvenile when trained by Roger Varian and has shown plenty of promise over hurdles, finishing fifth on his jumps debut at Worcester in the summer.

He then joined Lake District trainer Jimmy Moffatt and was a good third at Ayr recently on his first start for his new connections.

That form looks solid and can make his flat race speed tell in the opening Racing UK.com Maiden Hurdle (1.00).

Proud Gamble has been in great form, winning three of his last six races and being placed in the others. He scored at Market Rasen in August and was second at Kelso before winning on this track.

He was then third here before winning again here before Christmas and although he has gone up 22lbs in the ratings since his recent run of good form, he can continue the excellent work in the Alex Donaldson Memorial Handicap Chase (1.30).

Selections: 1.00 Idder; 1.30 Proud Gamble; 2.30 Shotofwine; 3.00 Thankyou Very Much.