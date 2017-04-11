Skiing: British Junior champ Iain Innes sets sights on Europe

Although thrilled to have won the British Junior Championships last week, Edinburgh Alpine skier Iain Innes insists it’s his results against Europe’s elite that will make him stand out from the crowd.

The former Boroughmuir High pupil is making serious headway on some of the toughest slopes around Europe and underlined his potential with his latest success out in the French resort of Tignes.

However, Innes is very much of the mindset that he will be judged on how he fares when coming up against some of the sport’s top competitors. The 18-year-old competes across four disciplines including Downhill, Giant Slalom, Slalom and Super G .

“It’s great to win and be crowned British champion and it’s a big achievement for myself,” Innes explained from his training base in France. “But being from a country not renowned for its snowsports, it doesn’t mean a whole lot because it could mean I come like 50th in a top competition over in Europe. It’s more about how I progress from here.”

Despite being the British No.3 speed skier and representing his country on the international circuit, Innes has shunned the advances of the GB setup to continue his training out on the continent.

“I’ve spent time out in France for a while now, moving there for two years when I was younger when my dad took a new job,” Innes explained. “I don’t have a lot of dealings with the British federation. Where I’m training just now is working pretty well and I think I can develop better out here.

“British Skiing do want me on the team so at least I have that option. But because we are not an Alpine nation I don’t think it’s taken as seriously.”

Innes has qualified for January’s World Junior Ski Championships in Davos, Switzerland, where he intends on making his mark.

“I’m hoping to get some top results,” he said. “I want to get to the Olympics in the future but I don’t want to go there for just the experience, I want to compete for a podium place.”