Squash: Georgia Adderley wins British title to make history

Edinburgh squash player Georgia Adderley has claimed the Girls’ Uunder-17 British Junior Championship title in Manchester.

The 16-year-old top seed, pictured, beat Alice Green from Essex 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 13-11 to become the first Scot since Lisa McKenna in 1993 to win a BJC title.

In reaching the final Adderley also became the first Scottish female in British Junior Championship history to reach a GU17 final and the first Scot to reach a BJC final in more than two decades. The new champion said: “I am over the moon, it’s hard to put into words how it feels, I am absolutely buzzing. I was speechless when I first came off the court

“It was a tough match which I knew it was going to be having played Alice before.

“I was 9-4 down in the fourth so was really happy to get through in the end as it was a big battle.”

She added: “I was really happy with how I played in the whole event having not dropped a game before the final.

“It is my first big event of the season so to get through and win was brilliant.

“There was a great Scottish support and I am not sure I could have done it without them.”