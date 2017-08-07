Squash: Lobban and Clyne plot revenge after Worlds heartache

Deposed champions Greg Lobban and Alan Clyne have returned to Edinburgh after losing their world doubles squash title in Manchester, but Lobban has revealed that they are already plotting revenge at next April’s Commonwealth Games.

The Heriot-Watt Uni-based duo were beaten 11-6, 11-3 on Saturday by Australians Cameron Pilley and Ryan Cuskelly and although they denied that Friday night’s draining 82-minute semi-final had cost them in the final, it was clear their legs lacked their usual zip.

“It was a tough match on Friday, but we train hard and we’re used to long matches,” said Lobban. “We both felt good waking up, but we didn’t have our best day and the Aussies had a very good one.

“We’re bitterly disappointed because we both believed we could win back-to-back titles, but in a few days I’m sure we’ll realise what a great achievement it was to be in two World Championship finals in two years.”

Lobban added that are aiming to turn the tables on their conquerors in their own back yard at next spring’s Commonwealths on the Gold Coast.

“Me and Alan have been targeting 2018 for two years now and we won’t mind so much about this defeat if we can win gold there,” he said. “All the teams who were in Manchester will be back at the Commonwealth Games. We just need to work out a way to beat them next time.”

Lobban and Clyne’s training partners Doug Kempsell and Kevin Moran were 13th overall, while Kempsell and Lisa Aitken claimed an excellent sixth place in the mixed doubles. Aitken also combined with Edinburgh University student Carrie Hallam to finish ninth in the women’s event after they began the week ranked 12th.