Tom Daley tips Grace Reid for more diving success

Olympian Tom Daley is tipping diving partner Grace Reid for more success ahead of a big year for the Edinburgh diver.

Reid, 21, has recently moved down to London to train with Daley and award-winning coach Jane Figueiredo as they prepare for a busy 2018 season, starting with the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

“Grace is doing amazing and it’s great now we get to train together in London and improve our mixed synchro routines,” said Olympic bronze and Commonwealth gold medallist Daley.

“It’s also really exciting to see that she’s fourth in the world at the moment for the World Championships and she can improve so much further than that – so I’m excited to see where she ends up.”

The European Aquatics Championships come to Scotland next year as part of the first ever multi-sport Glasgow 2018 European Championships between August 2-12 – the Capital’s Royal Commonwealth Pool will host the diving competition – and Daley is excited by the prospect of competing in the event.

“Having a European Championships, a multi-sport event, in a home country is so, so exciting,” he added.