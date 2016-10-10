Unbetaen Watsonians top of hockey’s top flight

Graham Stuart has guided newly-promoted Watsonians to the top of hockey’s Division One and the coach said: “It’s down to hard work.”

Today they sit proudly at the top of the ten-strong Division One and are unbeaten after three games.

They moved on to nine points with a 5-1 win at bottom club AAM Gordonians with Scott Sutherland netting a double along with Mike McKenna while Craig McCrossan claimed a single.

Stuart, a former goalkeeper who has played at the top level in Germany and in Scotland, added: “I had set a target of four points from our first four games and we are all over the moon to be sitting with nine.

“I don’t want to pick out any individuals. This is a team effort and everybody is buying in.”

Edinburgh University dominated for long spells against title-pretenders Grove Menzieshill but failed to make their possession tell.

The Dundee side clung on and a breakaway goal after 24 minutes from Ben Cosgrove and a game-winner from Cameron Golden with 13 minutes remaining sealed the win.

Former Great Britain squad player Dan Coultas had only seconds earlier run the whole length of the pitch to net backhanded and level the scores.

Grove move into second spot on seven points with the students slipping to third with six points.

Meanwhile, Scottish internationalist Amy Brodie claimed five goals with Becky Merchant netting three and Sophie Robertson a hat-trick in a 15-0 rout of CALA Edinburgh who slip to the bottom of the table.

The students are third with Milne Craig Western remaining in pole position after beating Dundee Wanderers 3-2 after being 2-0 down at the break.

Grove Menzieshill are second also with nine points after their 5-1 win over Bromac Kelburne. Seventh-placed Watsonians lost 4-0 at home to Western Wildcats.