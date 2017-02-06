Volleyball: City of Edinburgh go into break on a high

City of Edinburgh go into the league split high in confidence after convincingly beating Bon Accord in the men’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League.

Coach Ally Jack had warned his players that trips to the north-east can be tricky, but they responded with a convincing 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 win.

It keeps up the pressure on leaders City of Glasgow Ragazzi, who beat Edinburgh Jets 25-22, 25-8, 25-13 to remain three points clear.

City of Edinburgh are now ten points clear of Bon Accord in third and it is a real statement to Ragazzi as the league moves to the home run.

In the women’s Premier, City of Edinburgh made it ten wins out of ten in the league by beating Aberdonia away from home 25-13 25-14 25-23. The hosts came close to taking the third set, but City dug deep and have only dropped four sets so far in the league.

Edinburgh’s NUVOC stay bottom after losing 14-25, 12-25, 9-25 at Su Ragazzi.