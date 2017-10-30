Volleyball: City of Edinburgh go top with win over Su Ragazzi

City of Edinburgh handed champions Su Ragazzi their first volleyball league defeat of the season to move to the top of the women’s SVL Premier.

In the tightest of matches, the Capital side came back from 2-1 down on sets to snatch victory 25-19, 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 16-14 after a tense final set.

Ragazzi had their chances to win the match in four sets, but City held their nerve and stood strong in the final two sets.

What makes the victory all the more remarkable was that City included three under-18 players in their starting six which bodes well for the future.

Elsewhere in the division, Edinburgh Jets beat capital rivals NUVOC 27-25, 13-25, 25-21, 25-19 to leave their opponents at the foot of the table.

Edinburgh University found Volleyball Aberdeen too strong and went down in straight sets 21-25, 18-25, 10-25.

In the men’s SVL Premier, champions City of Glasgow Ragazzi held off City of Edinburgh 25-16, 25-15, 26-28, 25-16, while NUVOC lost at home to South Ayrshire in four sets 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 13-25.