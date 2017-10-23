Volleyball: City of Edinburgh repel Aberdeen’s fightback

City of Edinburgh survived a major scare in the women’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League to move to the top of the table.

The Capital side were coasting against Volleyball Aberdeen at Queensferry High after taking the first two sets 25-20, 25-19, but Aberdeen powered back to win the next two sets and force the tie-break.

However, City came through 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8 to claim all three points and maintain their winning start to the league campaign.

In the men’s SVL Premier, City dropped a set at home to Volleyball Aberdeen, but did not let their opponents back into it and come through in four tough sets 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19.

Champions City of Glasgow Ragazzi had too much firepower for Edinburgh’s NUVOC and eased to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 win to set the early pace in the title race.