Volleyball: City of Edinburgh’s title hopes come to end

City of Edinburgh’s hopes of regaining the women’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League title ended when they went down 3-1 at home to Su Ragazzi.

It gave Ragazzi the title and a clean sweep of the domestic honours, having previously secured the Scottish Cup and the John Syer Grand Prix titles.

Ragazzi have been a different proposition since Vince Krawczyk took over as coach and the power balance has shifted west.

The Coatbridge-based side achieved the title without GB indoor captain Lynne Beattie, who is concentrating on the beach game, but City were also without the equally influential Mel Coutts this season for the same reason.

City of Glasgow Ragazzi, who had already won the men’s Premier League, completed their league campaign undefeated with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-11 home win over City of Edinburgh. However, there was some good news for Edinburgh in the final weekend of the indoor season as NUVOC won promotion back to the men’s Premier League with a 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 win at Su Ragazzi II.