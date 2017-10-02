Volleyball: City of Edinburgh start new season in style

City of Edinburgh made a solid start to the new volleyball season by opening the defence of the men’s John Syer Grand Prix in convincing fashion.

The capital side recorded a double win and did not look in danger of dropping a set.

City brushed aside Volleyball Aberdeen 25-16, 25-13 and Edinburgh rivals NUVOC 25-17, 25-10 to suggest they will continue to dispute the honours this season. City of Glasgow Ragazzi, who lost to City in last year’s final, also opened impressively with wins over South Ayrshire (25-19, 25-19) and Glasgow Mets (25-11, 25-13).

In the women’s competition, NUVOC toiled against a strong Su Ragazzi side, particularly in the first set, as they went down 5-25, 13-25 but competed well against Volleyball Aberdeen before losing 23-25, 16-25).