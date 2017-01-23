Volleyball: City throw away lead against pacesetters Ragazzi

City of Edinburgh volleyball club experienced contrasting fortunes as they chase the men’s and women’s SVL Premier titles.

The men’s first team held a two-set lead over City of Glasgow Ragazzi but lost their grip as the league leaders hit back to win 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-13.

It was a terrific advert for the Scottish game and City had their chances to seal victory, particularly in the fourth set. But Ragazzi, with nine wins out of nine, are now three points clear of the Capital side as the season enters a critical phase.

At the top of the women’s SVL Premier, leaders City of Edinburgh found themselves two sets down at Su Ragazzi.

Ragazzi must have been confident of gaining revenge for their straight-sets defeat earlier in the season but City hit back strongly to win it 20-25, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17, 15-9 to preserve their 100 per cent league record.

Edinburgh University slipped up at home to Aberdonia 25-19, 24-26, 22-25, 25-16, 12-15.