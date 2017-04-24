Volleyball: Edinburgh Jets return to top flight

Edinburgh Jets booked an instant return to the women’s SVL Premier Volleyball League at the weekend.

Jets clinched the League One title after a hard-fought 25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 win over Caledonia West.

Anything less than a victory would have meant Jets going into a promotion play-off with Troon Team Ayrshire this weekend.

Troon beat Edinburgh’s NUVOC 20-25, 25-7, 25-18, 25-7 to send NUVOC back to League One.

Jets had settle up the title showdown with Caledonia by beating Dundee in straight sets 25-21, 25-10, 25-14 at the weekend.

In the SVL Premier, Su Ragazzi beat Edinburgh University 25-19, 25-13, 25-20.

It means they will take on City of Edinburgh this weekend in the title decider at Queensferry High School.