Volleyball: Edinburgh Uni defeat NUVOC on opening day

Edinburgh University opened their volleyball league season with a convincing win over city rivals NUVOC in the women’s SVL Premier.

The students came through in straight sets after fighting back from 14-17 down in the third to win 25-22, 25-9, 25-20.

It is a solid start for the girls, who beat both Troon Team Ayrshire and City of Edinburgh in the John Syer Grand Prix the previous week.

City of Edinburgh began their league campaign impressively as they saw off Troon Team Ayrshire away from home 25-17 25-9 25-9.

In the men’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh survived a tough first set to defeat 2015 champions South Ayrshire 26-24 25-22 25-15.

Edinburgh Jets found the going tough at Glasgow Mets, losing out 11-25, 16-25, 14-25.