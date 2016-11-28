Volleyball: Magnificent seven for City of Edinburgh women

City of Edinburgh made it seven wins out of seven in the women’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League with a convincing win over Troon Team Ayrshire.

The Capital side had too much power for their opponents and ran out 25-12, 25-11, 25-0 winners and have a five-point lead on second-placed Su Ragazzi.

Ragazzi kept up the pressure with a straight-sets victory at Aberdonia 25-10, 25-20, 25-20. Edinburgh University sit third after beating Edinburgh rivals NUVOC 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 to leave their struggling opponents bottom of the table.

In the men’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh kept up the pursuit of leaders City of Glasgow Ragazzi with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-11 home win over former champions South Ayrshire.

City are just two points behind Ragazzi, who beat Bon Accord in straight sets.