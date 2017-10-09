Volleyball: NUVOC battle to beat Mets

Newly-promoted NUVOC started their new volleyball league campaign in positive fashion with a five-set win at Glasgow Mets in the men’s Scottish Premier League.

Mets fought back from 2-1 down on sets to force the tie-break set after edging a tense fourth set 27-25. And the Capital side held their nerve to win the final set and come through 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-27, 11-15. It puts them in second place after the opening week behind champions City of Glasgow Ragazzi who started with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 win at Aberdeen.

NUVOC face Ragazzi in their next match and it will give them a measure of the standards they have to aspire to in the top flight.

City of Edinburgh also started with a win but had to work hard to overcome South Ayrshire in five sets 30-28, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-11 after a marathon opening set.

On the opening weekend of the women’s SVL Premier, Edinburgh University and NUVOC contested three tight sets before the students came through 25-22, 27-25, 25-23.