Watsonians bidding to lose hockey’s yo-yo team tag

NEWLY-PROMOTED Watsonians open their Division One hockey campaign with a road trip to Uddingston tomorrow (3pm).

The focus will be to remain in the top flight and rid themselves of the yo-yo club tag of earning promotion and then relegation. Uddingston survived in the top league last season and this season are coached by ex-Western star Callum McLeod, the former performance director for Scottish Hockey.

Edinburgh University travel to PSL Team Sport Clydesdale (1pm) hopefully with their Scottish international players in the squad following their exertions in the World League, Round One, in Glasgow last week.

And new-look Grange entertain AAM Gordonians (12.30pm) at Fettes with Scottish international Duncan Riddell back in the line-up after a spell with Grove Menzieshill.

Edinburgh University women open their Division One defence against Bromac Kelburne at Peffermill (2.30pm); Watsonians Ladies at Grove Menzieshill (2.30pm), Erskine Stewart’s Melville Ladies at Milne Craig Clydesdale Western (2.30). CALA Edinburgh Ladies host Hillhead (3pm) at Boroughmuir.