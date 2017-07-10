Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta through to quarter-finals

Johanna Konta survived another three-set thriller at Wimbledon to beat Caroline Garcia and become the first British woman to reach the quarter-finals in 33 years.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Johanna Konta defeated France's Caroline Garcia. Picture: AFP/Getty

Not since Jo Durie in 1984 has this country boasted a female in the last eight of the singles but Konta was made to work hard for her progress by a player Andy Murray once labelled a future world number one.

Garcia has all the shots but Konta’s resilience again proved key in a 7-6 (7/3) 4-6 6-4 victory that means the British number one will now face either Victoria Azarenka or Simona Halep.

When Garcia slapped a final forehand into the net, Konta fell to her knees, struggling to hold back the tears before embracing her opponent at the net.

“It was such a tough match to play,” Konta told the BBC.

“She’s really on impressive form so it’s very hard to get any rhythm out there when she’s serving so well and gets her first strike in.

“Overall I was just happy to get enough returns in in that last game. I was trying to stay light on my feet and strong in my body to try to neutralise her balls. There was very little between us today.”

READ MORE - 15 things you probably didn’t know about Wimbledon